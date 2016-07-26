Leader ONCE AGAIN, ZIMBABWE’S WARNINGS FOR NAMIBIA THERE ARE ECHOES OF SIMILARITY BETWEEN THE PATHS TRODDEN BY THE TWO COUNTRIES, SO NAMIBIANS WOULD DO WELL TO HEED WHAT IS UNFOLDING IN ZIMBABWE At independence in 1980, Zimbabwe had all the world rooting for ... Read More →



Satire SURVIVING THE BLEAK MIDWINTER Namibian winters are the worst deceivers. After all, they’re not really that cold. But somehow they feel cold. You can be muttering about how damn freezing it is when actually the temperature outside is well above ... Read More →



Month In Review MONTH IN REVIEW June 2016 Business > Meatco Namibia recorded a drop in profit to N$13 million in the 201516 financial year from N$14.2 million the previous year due to unfavourable climatic conditions, fluctuating currencies and changes to export regulations as ... Read More →



Wide View GLOBAL NEWS AFFECTING BUSINESS IN NAMIBIA GLENCORE REVEALS PAYMENTS Global mining and commodities trading firm Glencore issued its first Payments-To-Governments Report in an attempt to demonstrate its transparency. In a 17-page report, Glencore CFO Steve Kalmin provided an overview of the US$5 ... Read More →



Business CEMENT WARS REBOOT CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS SUGGEST THAT COMPETITION AMONGST CEMENT MANUFACTURERS AND IMPORTERS COULD INTENSIFY SIGNIFICANTLY QUITE SOON, WRITES BRIGITTE WEIDLICH With cement consumption in Namibia currently standing at roughly 600,000 tonnes per annum, plans for a second cement ... Read More →



Urban Planning URBAN PLANNING MUDDLE NAMIBIA NEEDS SENSIBLE PRO-DENSITY REFORMS IN URBAN PLANNING TO STEM MESSY URBAN SPRAWL AND DELIVER BETTER SERVICES AND IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR URBAN RESIDENTS, WRITES DIETRICH REMMERT As much as it is impossible to anticipate ... Read More →



Cover SO WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED AND WHAT NOW? THE SECOND ROUND OF MINISTERIAL PERFORMANCE AGREEMENTS SHOWS MARKED IMPROVEMENTS, BUT MANY QUESTIONS STILL REMAIN ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE SYSTEM, WRITES BRILLIANT MABHENA The Harambee Prosperity Plan that has become the politico-economic and governance guide ... Read More →



Interview ‘THERE IS A LOT OF SUFFERING IN OUR COUNTRY’ GOVERNMENT’S STATED INTENT IS TO ERADICATE POVERTY BY 2025. BRIGITTE WEIDLICH TALKED TO POVERTY ERADICATION AND SOCIAL WELFARE MINISTER ZEPHANIA KAMEETA ABOUT HOW THIS CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED IN: You chaired the Poverty Eradication Commission of the ... Read More →

