    Society And its Discontents

    Namibian political leaders ignore the slow burn in socity at their Own peril. The air is alive with the sounds of discontent and woebegone those

    Harambee Bellwether

    This month will show whether the administratin’s push for implementation under the new development plan has yielded any results, writes MAX WEYLANDT The best part

    Seeking More by Taking a different Tack

    with the Harambee prosperity plan and ndp4 underperformance lOOming large, government has commenced the drafting of the next national development plan, writes Brigitte Weidlich. The

    POURING COLD WATER ON A ONCE RED-HOT SEcTOR

    Bleak prospects apparently face the construction sector as the critical water situation in the central parts of the country starts to bite. For the longest

Leader

ONCE AGAIN, ZIMBABWE’S WARNINGS FOR NAMIBIA

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

THERE ARE ECHOES OF SIMILARITY BETWEEN THE PATHS TRODDEN BY THE TWO COUNTRIES, SO NAMIBIANS WOULD DO WELL TO HEED WHAT IS UNFOLDING IN ZIMBABWE At independence in 1980, Zimbabwe had all the world rooting for ... Read More


Satire

SURVIVING THE BLEAK MIDWINTER

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

Namibian winters are the worst deceivers. After all, they’re not really that cold. But somehow they feel cold. You can be muttering about how damn freezing it is when actually the temperature outside is well above ... Read More


Month In Review

MONTH IN REVIEW June 2016

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

Business > Meatco Namibia recorded a drop in profit to N$13 million in the 201516 financial year from N$14.2 million the previous year due to unfavourable climatic conditions, fluctuating currencies and changes to export regulations as ... Read More


Wide View

GLOBAL NEWS AFFECTING BUSINESS IN NAMIBIA

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

GLENCORE REVEALS PAYMENTS Global mining and commodities trading firm Glencore issued its first Payments-To-Governments Report in an attempt to demonstrate its transparency. In a 17-page report, Glencore CFO Steve Kalmin provided an overview of the US$5 ... Read More


Business

CEMENT WARS REBOOT

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS SUGGEST THAT COMPETITION AMONGST CEMENT MANUFACTURERS AND IMPORTERS COULD INTENSIFY SIGNIFICANTLY QUITE SOON, WRITES BRIGITTE WEIDLICH With cement consumption in Namibia currently standing at roughly 600,000 tonnes per annum, plans for a second cement ... Read More


Urban Planning

URBAN PLANNING MUDDLE

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

NAMIBIA NEEDS SENSIBLE PRO-DENSITY REFORMS IN URBAN PLANNING TO STEM MESSY URBAN SPRAWL AND DELIVER BETTER SERVICES AND IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR URBAN RESIDENTS, WRITES DIETRICH REMMERT As much as it is impossible to anticipate ... Read More


Cover

SO WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED AND WHAT NOW?

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

THE SECOND ROUND OF MINISTERIAL PERFORMANCE AGREEMENTS SHOWS MARKED IMPROVEMENTS, BUT MANY QUESTIONS STILL REMAIN ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE SYSTEM, WRITES BRILLIANT MABHENA The Harambee Prosperity Plan that has become the politico-economic and governance guide ... Read More


Interview

‘THERE IS A LOT OF SUFFERING IN OUR COUNTRY’

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

GOVERNMENT’S STATED INTENT IS TO ERADICATE POVERTY BY 2025. BRIGITTE WEIDLICH TALKED TO POVERTY ERADICATION AND SOCIAL WELFARE MINISTER ZEPHANIA KAMEETA ABOUT HOW THIS CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED IN: You chaired the Poverty Eradication Commission of the ... Read More


Communication

NET NEUTRALITY THREATENED

Published on July 26th, 2016 | by admin

APPEARANCES ARE THAT NAMIBIAN INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS ARE UNDERMINING THE PRINCIPLE THAT ALLOWS EQUAL ACCESS TO AND FOR ALL, WRITES MAX WEYLANDT Namibian Internet service providers (ISPs) like to attract users with promotions that include free ... Read More


